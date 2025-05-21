Is this Australia’s next new family favourite? The sixth-generation Toyota RAV4 has been revealed and beneath its dramatic new look are some major changes.

Set to arrive down under in the first half of 2026, the new-look RAV4 will debut both a plug-in hybrid powertrain and an all-new GR Sport variant to try and further expand the appeal of Australia’s best-selling SUV. These will complement a new, all-hybrid powertrain line-up, with the non-hybrid variants set to be dropped as the Japanese giant looks to futureproof the RAV4 amid tightening efficiency regulations.

Toyota has high hopes for the RAV4, with Toyota Australia boss Sean Hanley publicly admitting earlier this year that he believes the SUV is capable of knocking both Toyota’s own HiLux and Ford’s Ranger ute out of the way to claim top spot on the national sales charts.

“When it first arrived in Australia in 1994, the RAV4 appealed to Australian customers with its family-friendly utility, bold design and signature Toyota dependability and has since attracted more than 500,000 sales,” Hanley said.

“The all-new sixth-generation RAV4 will carry on the legacy created by its predecessors, while introducing exciting new Toyota-first technologies like plug-in hybrid powertrains and next-generation software.

“Since the 2001 launch of Toyota’s first hybrid electric vehicle in Australia, we have led the development of hybrid technology that is refined, powerful and efficient, delivering customer confidence for quality, durability and reliability. With the launch of our first plug-in hybrid, we are taking that broad customer appeal in a diversified powertrain landscape to a whole new level.”

Toyota has revealed the preliminary details of the new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system, which will combine a 2.5-litre petrol engine with a 22.7kWh lithium-ion battery. Toyota says it is targeting a 100km electric-only range for the RAV4, which would bring it in-line with the latest PHEV powertrains offered by other brands.

But it should be powerful too, with Toyota claiming it will have up to 227kW of power for the all-wheel drive variant, enough to run 0-100km/h in just 5.8 seconds. There will be a more affordable two-wheel drive option, which will still boast 201kW.

The PHEV AWD system will power the new flagship model in the range, the first-ever RAV4 GR Sport. This will not only have sporty visual enhancements, including 20-inch black alloy wheels, but get unique suspension with a wider track and different dampers for more dynamic handling.

The brand’s conventional hybrid system will remain available too and will feature updates to the battery, motors and other elements to improve its efficiency. Toyota has confirmed it will make 143kW and also be available as 2WD or AWD.

Full pricing and specifications will be revealed closer to the new RAV4 hitting Australian showrooms.