In May 2025, 109,425 new vehicles were delivered in Australia, according to data published by both the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) and Electric Vehicle Council (EVC).

Sitting atop the sales charts was the Toyota HiLux, which registered 4952 deliveries – a 13.2 per cent drop on the same month last year, but enough to be ahead of the Ford Ranger (4761 deliveries) and its RAV4 stablemate (4003 deliveries).

It’s the first time the HiLux has been the best-seller in back-to-back months since August-September 2023, relinquishing its lead to the Ranger in the following months.

The Ranger went on to be Australia’s most popular new vehicle in 2023 and 2024, ending 10 years of domination by Toyota, spearheaded by the HiLux being the best-seller from 2017 to 2022.

Back-to-back months atop the delivery standings for the HiLux means its equals the RAV4 on two wins each so far this year, with the Ranger managing just one in March.

However, it’s the Ranger which now has the year-to-date sales lead once again, with Ford delivering 22,018 examples of its ute between January and May.

That’s just 405 deliveries ahead of the RAV4 (21,615), but nearly 2000 more than the HiLux (20,072). While the RAV4 is experiencing a year-on-year deliveries increase of just 0.5 per cent, HiLux deliveries are down 12.3 per cent and the Ranger has dropped by 19.2 per cent.

That’s against an overall market drop of 3.2 per cent, with 496,693 sales recorded in the opening five months.