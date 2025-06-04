Ford Performance has revealed the Super Mustang Mach-E, a modified EV loosely based on the electric SUV.

Designed with the sole purpose of reaching the top of the 20km course in as little time as possible, it appears to be based on a bespoke chassis, and its bodywork shares no parts with that of the Mach-E road car.

Though the roofline shows it was inspired by a four-door vehicle, it’s also reminiscent of the Gen2 Mustang Supercar which competed in Australia’s top touring car series from 2019 to 2022.

That massive wing is something even DJR Team Penske wouldn’t have been able to homologate and is one of the aerodynamic aids which helps to produce a claimed 2780kg of downforce.

Ford hasn’t yet detailed how much power the Super Mustang Mach-E makes, but its previous Pikes Peak challengers and EV hero concepts have made more than 1000kW from three electric motors.

The Super Mustang Mach-E will be driven by endurance racing ace Romain Dumas, who also holds the current overall Pikes Peak record.

In 2018, Dumas set a new fastest time of seven minutes and 57.148 seconds, while in 2023 he reached the summit in eight minutes and 47.682 seconds.