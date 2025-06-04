In the tub of the Ranger PHEV sits the new ProPower Onboard system, which consists of two 3450W outlets (or 230V/15A each) that can be used to power worksite tools or even a campsite.

However, the high-tech nature of the system plus the proximity of the plug-in hybrid’s charging port means prospective owners have been advised to not strip it back to a cab-chassis and fit their own trays.

“Right now, the recommendation is no,” Ford Ranger PHEV chief program engineer Phil Millar said when asked if the tub could be removed.

“We’re saying not to do that because of the integration of the electrical system.”

In the turbo-diesel Ford Ranger lineup, only the XL and XLT are available as a cab-chassis, with the latter being available in just one trim as a four-door with a V6 engine.

Ford isn’t alone in telling owners to not remove the factory tub for an aftermarket tray, with BYD Australia previously communicating a similar request to owners of the Shark 6.

In that case, BYD said the factory tub wasn’t designed to be removed, however it has said it’s exploring the possibility of launching a cab-chassis Shark 6, which will likely see the at-risk components relocated for better compatibility with aftermarket designs.

Unfortunately, Ford hasn’t said whether it will follow by bringing out a cab-chassis version of the Ranger PHEV, as it doesn’t comment on future product plans.

GWM’s Cannon Alpha PHEV – the primary rival to the Ford Ranger PHEV due to its all-round capabilities – is also not available as a cab-chassis.