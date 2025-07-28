The Nürburgring is known as the Green Hell, but it’s soon going to be an even greener venue, thanks to Hyundai and its quest for performance electric vehicles.

At the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Korean Car Blog reports Hyundai announced it would open a new N Charging Station at the Nürburgring, the home of its global technical centre.

While details of the charging station are yet to be announced, it comes off the back of the reveal of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N, which joined the Ioniq 5 N in the South Korean marque’s high-performance EV lineup.

The Nürburgring has also been home to more EVs attempting lap records in recent months, from European hypercars to Chinese sedans.

It’s not the first time Hyundai has rolled out EV chargers at a race track, having earlier this year opened an N EV Rapid Charging Station at Sydney Motorsport Park (formerly Eastern Creek Raceway).

At SMP, the charging station consists of four Type 2 plugs on two 150kW DC chargers within the circuit precinct, originally installed in 2023 but since made available to all makes and models compatible with the Type 2 plugs.

In addition to the EV chargers at SMP, Queensland Raceway also has its own station, consisting of a 300kW rapid charger with two CCS2 plugs.