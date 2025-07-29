Maserati is a brand looking for a point of difference, having struggled in the sales charts in recent years and potentially facing the axe in the future because of it.

While it’s trying to get mass-market appeal with SUVs, the brand’s engineering boss has hinted a new supercar could be on the way, and it may get a manual transmission.

“A manual gearbox is an opportunity,” Maserati’s head of engineering Davide Danesin told Autocar.

“I don’t see that in big series [production], but why not do a special version with a manual gearbox? No reason to say never. It could be the right choice for a limited edition of a car.

“By doing a purely mechanical car, it does make sense to have a mechanical gearbox with a shifter. So why not? It fulfils perfectly the brand. It fulfils perfectly our approach and the mindset. So honestly, I think one day we’ll do it.”

Santo Ficili, CEO of both Maserati and Alfa Romeo, said the upcoming supercar could well be a joint project between the two brands. This wouldn’t be unheard of, as Alfa’s 8C was based on the Maserati GranTurismo, while the monocoque chassis and engine in the Alfa 33 Stradale is from the MC20.

“We have infinite possibilities to customise products for our customers, for the entire range of Maserati. I’m imagining to do something like we did in the past, also considering Alfa Romeo,” Ficili said.

“We can imagine a ‘few-off’ Maserati. It’s easy, because you can look at the past of these two brands, and you can find a nice car like the 33 Stradale, and we can invent something like this.”

It’s understood the supercar would continue to use the twin-turbo V6 ‘Nettuno’ engine available in the MC20 as well as other Maserati models, however Danesin said it would do so without hybrid assistance, describing the extra weight and complexity as a “bad feeling”.

“There are still customers looking for pure mechanical cars.”

While Maserati is yet to tease a launch date for its upcoming supercar, Alfa Romeo is due to reveal a second flagship model next year, as a follow-up to the 33 Stradale.