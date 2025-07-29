The Nissan Ariya has been on a long road to come to Australia, having been unveiled globally in July 2020 but only set to come to local showrooms from September 2025, just as brands look to avoid emissions penalties by selling cleaner vehicles.

It’s an important model for Nissan, which is currently without an EV in showrooms following the end of the long-standing but outdated Leaf.

Nissan appears to be conscious of the Ariya’s importance, which will be launched in four grades, offering front- and all-wheel drive electric powertrains.

Opening the range will be the Ariya Engage, priced from $55,840 before on-road costs to undercut the most affordable Tesla Model Y by $3060, though it’s $850 more than BYD’s entry-level, similarly sized Sealion 7.

The Ariya’s second front-drive variant is the $59,840 plus on-roads Ariya Advance, while an extra $4000 will get buyers into the Advance+, priced from $63,840 – a $5060 saving compared to the all-wheel drive Model Y Long Range, and $150 less than the Sealion 7 Performance.

Nissan’s Ariya Evolve e-4ORCE is the flagship of the range and the only version of the electric SUV with all-wheel drive. Prices start from $71,840 before on-roads.

A total of three battery and electric motor combinations are available across the Ariya range.

The Ariya Engage and Advance are powered by a 160kW and 300Nm front electric motor, fed by a 63kWh battery for a claimed 385km of driving range. Moving up to the Advance+ means a 178kW/300Nm electric motor and a larger 87kWh battery, unlocking up to 504Nm of range.

Flagship Ariya Evolves add a rear electric motor for total outputs of 320kW and 600Nm, with a claimed driving range of 487kW. Nissan also claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.6 seconds.

Front-wheel drive versions of the Ariya can tow up to 750kg, while the all-wheel drive version has a braked towing capacity of 1500kg.

The Ariya measures 4595mm long, 1850mm wide (excluding mirrors), 1655mm high and rides on a 2775mm wheelbase. It’s 85mm shorter, 10mm wider, sits 70mm lower and but its 70mm longer between the axles than Nissan’s best-selling X-Trail.

Standard equipment on the Ariya Engage includes:

19-inch alloy wheels (with a tyre repair kit)

Automatic LED headlights

LED daytime running lights (DRLs)

LED tail and fog lights

Rain-sensing wipers

Rear roof spoiler

Chrome exterior trim

Power-folding and heated mirrors

Six-way manual adjustable front seats

Leather-accented steering wheel

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen

Wireless Apple CarPlay

Wired Android Auto

Wireless phone charger

Six speakers

DAB digital radio

Bluetooth

Satellite navigation

2x USB-A and 2x USB-C ports

Drive mode selector (Eco, Standard, Sport)

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection

Adaptive cruise control

Blind-spot warning and assist

Front and rear parking sensors

Lane departure warning and prevention

Lane-keep assist

Rear cross-traffic alert and assist

The Ariya Advance adds:

LED front fog lights

Rear privacy glass

Black cloth and synthetic leather-accented upholstery

Six-way power-adjustable front seats with heating

Two-way lumbar driver’s seat

Heated steering wheel

Bose 10-speaker sound system

Surround-view camera (360-degree view)

Hands-free powered tailgate

On top of this, the Ariya Advance+ gets:

Sequential LED indicators

Panoramic glass roof

Black synthetic leather seats with Ultrasuede inserts

Eight-way power-adjustable front seats with memory and heating/cooling

Four-way powered lumbar driver’s seat

Heated rear seats

Power sliding centre console

Head-up display

Three-phase AC on-board charger (optional)

At the top of the range, the Ariya Evolve gets:

20-inch wheels

Matte chrome exterior trim

Automatic LED headlights with adaptive driving beam

Blue Nappa leather interior upholstery

Intelligent rear-view mirror

Tilt-to-reverse side mirrors

Power tilt and telescopic steering wheel with memory

Drive mode selector

Three-phase AC on-board charger

Nissan Australia is now taking orders for the Ariya before deliveries are due to start in September.