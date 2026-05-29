Audi’s R8 supercar is regarded as one of the defining models of the late 2000s and it lasted into the early 2020s, having been a success both with V8 and V10 power.

Starting out as a V8 coupe in 2006 before a V10 was added in 2008, and later a convertible in 2010, the second-generation R8 entered production in 2015, exclusively with V10 power except for a handful of electric R8 e-trons.

In total, 44,418 R8 were built between 2008 and 2024 when production eventually ended, and ever since a question mark has hung over the future of the nameplate.

While it was expected the R8 would return as an EV, based on the Volkswagen Group’s upcoming System Scalable Platform (SSP), across the past year there have been rumours of a return in 2027, running on the same platform as the Lamborghini Temerario.

This would align the third-gen R8 with its predecessors, which were twinned with the Lamborghini Gallardo (first-gen) and the Huracan (second-gen).

Speaking to overseas media including Motor1, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner was asked whether the R8 could make a comeback, something the executive said is a “good idea”.

The executive wryly said, “I’m a big fan of the V8” before complimenting the twin-turbo setup of the aforementioned Temerario.

“There’s no restriction to an engine like that […] 10,000 rpm, twin-turbo, brilliant.”

The Temerario underpinnings would also align with Audi’s goals of having more plug-in hybrids in its sports car lineup, though previous reports have claimed the R8’s system would be more subtle than that of the Lamborghini.

Lamborghini’s Temerario is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine with three electric motors, producing up to 686kW and capable of revving to 10,000rpm.

While Audi seems open to the idea of the R8 coming back with a fiery petrol engine, it has ruled out the same happening for the successor to its TT sports car, set to be reborn based on the electric Concept C.