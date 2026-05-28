The long-term success of the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen has undoubtedly given its rivals in BMW and Audi something to think about, and for the latter brand, a rugged SUV isn’t out of the question.

As reported by Motor1, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner says the carmaker is “evaluating” whether an off-road oriented SUV could fit into its model lineup, representing the second time he’s hinted at such a product this year.

“The perfect thing is that I can imagine an Audi from the A2, [a] very efficient city car, to a super sports car, from a small SUV to a rugged SUV in the US, that would also fit the Audi brand,” the CEO told US publication Car and Driver in March.

Döllner has spoken on the record multiple times in the recent past about a rugged SUV being in Audi’s plans, after Automobilwoche reported on the potential off-roader late last year.

At the time, the executive said Audi “haven’t given up on that dream” of launching a rival to the G-Wagen and Defender.

Rather than be based on an existing Audi platform, the publication reported the new large SUV would be underpinned by architecture from Scout, the new US-focused Volkswagen subsidiary.

At the time, the report claimed the Audi off-road SUV would be offered with a range-extender powertrain, meaning an engine would only serve to charge the on-board battery, which powers the electric motors driving the wheels.

Audi may be one of a few brands looking to enter the segment, after another report last year claimed BMW will launch its own take on the G-Wagen formula in 2029, and do so with the familiar underpinnings of the popular X5 SUV.

Codenamed ‘G74’ and built in the US, the ‘Rugged’ – its name, according to BMW Blog – will reportedly be tougher than the X5 both in appearance and off-road capability, though like the Mercedes 4×4 it’s expected to retain some luxury trimmings.

Likewise Genesis unveiled the X Gran Equator concept in April last year, and its executives have been vocal about the prospect of it reaching production.

Speaking at the Hyundai Group’s Investor Day in September, CEO José Muñoz provided the clearest hint yet that the X Gran Equator will influence a production model, even if it’s not identical to the concept.

“We will go beyond the brand’s existing model lineup to create new flagship vehicles,” Muñoz said.

“For example, an off-roader infused with the spirit of adventure, just like the X Gran Equator concept. These vehicles, which are currently concepts, exemplify our ambition to offer leading products that deliver exceptional experiences.”

Genesis hasn’t detailed what platform the production X Gran Equator could run on, though given Hyundai is developing a body-on-frame underpinning for its upcoming mid-sized pickup (or ute), this is a likely candidate.