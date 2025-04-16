Genesis, the Hyundai-owned luxury brand, has revealed its most outrageous concept car yet, the X Gran Equator, inspired by the spirit of adventure.

The more rugged SUV concept is labeled an “adventure vehicle” by the South Korean brand, an ode to the cowboy spirit but featuring all the latest design and technology you expect from a modern car.

“The X Gran Equator Concept is an exercise in harmonizing contrasts – it combines elegance and ruggedness, exploration and comfort,” said Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer of Genesis. “By stripping away the unnecessary, we’ve designed a vehicle for those who seek the thrill of adventure but refuse to sacrifice the refinement that defines our brand.”

The design of the X Gran Equator is dominated by the lights, with Genesis taking its signature ‘two-line’ headlights and wrapping them around the entire front end of the car. While at the rear, the taillights have the same effect, creating a squared off look for the SUV.

The long bonnet, long wheels and rear set cabin give the concept a tougher, bulkier look than the existing Genesis SUV line-up, which suggests this could preview future design elements for the brand. The company made little secret that the clamshell tailgate is something it would like to carry across to future production vehicles.

The rugged look is completed by the chunky off-road tyres and bead-lock-inspired alloy wheels, which sit at each corner of the car, giving it a pumped out proportion.

Inside the cabin is a combination of modern technology and retro styling touches. Specifically, Genesis has bucked the trend for ever-larger rectangular screens and instead returned to round displays for the instruments. However, while round each features a circular screen to bring that contemporary luxury element.

Genesis didn’t reveal any technical specifications for the X Gran Equator, but that’s because this is largely a design study and not a direct preview of a future production car, even if it may inspire them.