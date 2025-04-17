Hyundai is getting serious about going off-road.

The brand launched its toughest SUV yet overnight at the New York Motor Show, the all-new Palisade XRT Pro. While not quite as purpose-built for adventure as the Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series or Nissan Patrol, the new Hyundai is still arguably the brand’s most off-road capable SUV ever.

Having launched the XRT sub-brand in 2024 with a largely styling focused package for the Santa Fe, the new Palisade steps everything up to the next level with a raft of new features. Using the new-generation Palisade as a starting point, Hyundai has added unique front and rear bumpers as well as new side skirts for better ground clearance, and added a new off-road wheel and tyre package.

While the suspension is largely unchanged, aside from an increase in ride height for more ground clearance, there are tweaks to the drive mode for better loose surface terrain response and a new electronic limited slip differential on the rear.

Under the bonnet the XRT Pro is exclusively powered by a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine, which makes 214kW of power and 252Nm of torque. It’s paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and, of course, an all-wheel drive system. Towing capacity is limited to 2250kg.

“We built this SUV by putting people first – thinking about real lives, real needs,” explained Olabisi Boyle, product planning chief for Hyundai North America. “It’s got space for your crew, capability when the road gets rough, and the kind of comfort, style, and efficiency that proves luxury doesn’t have to come with a luxury price.

“We wanted to deliver a vehicle where affordability can meet lifestyle – no matter where off-road you want to go.”

Hyundai Australia has confirmed it will add the XRT Pro to its local line-up shortly after the new Palisade range launch in Australia. The initial Palisade models are due by late 2025, but the XRT Pro looks set to launch in early 2026. Pricing and final specifications will be revealed closer to that launch date.