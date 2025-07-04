German off-road specialists Delta 4×4 make a living out of toughening up vehicles to go off the beaten track, with their expertise used on everything from Ford Rangers to Toyota LandCruisers, and even the Ferrari Purosangue.

Now its attention has been turned to something a bit more accessible – the humble Renault 5, or at least the new reborn electric version of the iconic hatchback.

In a post on social media, Delta showed off what the R5 could look like if it was reimagined with off-roading in mind, and it’s clear the firm wanted bold looks to feature alongside its rugged capabilities.

The renders show a Renault 5 with a 100mm lift – almost doubling the standard version’s 145mm ground clearance – with pumped guards to fit wide 255/55R18 Loder all-terrain tyres, designed to provide optimal grip off-road.

In addition to the functional modifications, the R5 has been fitted with a roof rack – complete with liquid storage containers, recovery tracks and a spare wheel – while the front end has gained Piaa spotlights, inspired by those from 1980s rally cars.

While it’s just a digital dream for now, Delta says “with your support, this dream could hit the dirt for real”.

If there’s anything holding the R5 back from being a genuine off-roader, it’s the lack of drive to the rear wheels, with the electric hatchback only available in front-wheel drive guise for now.

However, in May its smaller Renault 4 E-Tech twin-under-the-skin was turned into an off-road vehicle with the Savane 4×4 Concept, featuring a 15mm ride height increase, Goodyear UltraGrip Performance+ tyres and the crucial addition of a rear electric motor.

Sadly, it too hasn’t been confirmed for production.