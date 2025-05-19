Unveiled ahead of the 2025 French Open, the Renault 4 Savane 4×4 Concept is the French carmaker’s latest tease of what it could one day launch on the mass market.

Based on the Renault 4 E-Tech – launched this year as the electric successor to the original R4 hatchback – the Savane 4×4 Concept borrows its name from previous versions of the model.

To give the R4 some off-road ability, Renault jacked up its ride height by 15mm, while its utilitarian-looking 18-inch wheels are shod in Goodyear UltraGrip Performance+ tyres, made for slippery surfaces.

Unlike the standard R4 E-Tech, the Savane has – as the 4×4 name suggests – gained a rear electric motor, teamed with the standard front motor for a full-time four-wheel drive drivetrain.

Renault claims that the concept “demonstrates the potential of the AmpR Small platform to create a B-segment electric vehicle with four-wheel drive”.

Cosmetically, the concept is finished in unique Jade Green paint, which is paired with gloss black bumper trim – though the faux air intakes on the front are now adorned with the ‘X’ design from a jerry can, ironic given its electric powertrain.

Inside, the Deep Brown refined textile fabric upholsters a majority of the cabin, while a backlight 4Savane logo sits on the dashboard in front of the passenger.

Standard equipment from the R4 E-Tech such as a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster carries across.

While Renault hasn’t yet confirmed it for production, the R4 Savane 4×4 could give the French brand a rival to quasi-off-road EVs such as the Jeep Avenger, though it probably won’t be challenging the Suzuki Jimny any time soon.

Renault Australia hasn’t yet locked in the R4 E-Tech locally.