Restomods have blown up in popularity over the past decade, with Porsche specialists Singer being arguably the biggest name in the game. Now it’s Australia’s turn, and HO Phase is flying the Ford Falcon flag by turning Australia’s family car into something to lust over.

Run by Rob Draper – son of legendary Ford designer Wayne – HO Phase is giving classic Falcons the love they deserve with unique restorations.

While Wayne made his name as the man behind the aero kits on Ford’s XD and XE Falcon touring cars – as well as the one behind the blue and red stripes on the Ford Dealer Team’s #1 and #2 cars from the iconic 1977 Bathurst 1000 – Rob has now taken the mantle of keeping his father’s design dreams alive.

The relaunch of HO Phase was announced last week, and will first centre around wheel packages for Falcon owners: from ‘Snowflake’ to ‘Minilite’ and Simmons mesh-style options, all suiting the XD, XE and XF.

However the brand’s revival won’t stop there, with kits of the XD-based Phase 5 and XE-based Phase 6 also available, bringing back the wide fibreglass panels, racing-inspired interiors and spoilers which were never allowed to compete in Australia’s top championship.

According to Draper, the idea to properly relaunch was born out of a lack of options for enthusiasts in the market.

“We weren’t satisfied with off the shelf parts. So we went out to the market, we found like- minded people and we’re making what we like,” he told Torquecafe.

“Generally speaking, we have a good idea of what will work and what won’t, so we’re having a go. Some things will work, others won’t. But we’re out there and doing it.”

One of the firm’s builds is of the ‘6-Pac’, based on the Phase 6 but with a modern Atomic 2.0 Barra block and camshafts, a Nitto de-stroker kit, custom turbo manifold and intake.

In a nod to the Crossflow engine which originally powered the XE, the Barra will also adorn a custom ‘waffle pattern’ rocker cover.

Behind the engine will be a built C6 three-speed automatic transmission, mated to a Ford nine-inch limited-slip differential, utilising the XE’s watts link layout but with enhancements.

Expect to see more of HO Phase Auto’s show-stopping Falcons at your local Australian car show in the near future.