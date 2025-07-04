After debuting last month, BMW’s second-generation M2 CS has become the quickest car in its class around the 20.832km Nordschleife circuit, completing a lap in seven minutes and 25.534 seconds.

The previous record was set last year by Audi’s new five-cylinder, all-wheel drive RS3 sedan, with a time of seven minutes and 33.123 seconds.

Not only did the M2 CS lower the bar by more than seven and a half seconds, it was also more than 13 seconds quicker than the standard M2 (7:38.706), and over three seconds faster than 2023’s M3 CS (7:28.760).

However, the M2 CS is only available with rear-wheel drive, much like the circa-$300,000 M4 CSL which set a time of seven minutes and 18.137 seconds two years ago.

Unlike the M4 CSL, the M2 CS isn’t a limited-production model, while its $172,900 before on-road costs starting price is more palatable – even if it’s $49,000 more than the standard M2.

Powering the M2 CS is a tweaked twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six engine, tuned to now produce 390kW and 650Nm – increases of 37kW and 50Nm on the base M2. Those figures are identical to the xDrive Competition versions of the M3 sedan and M4 coupe, while it’s only available with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Tipping the scales at 1700kg unladen, the M2 CS is 30kg lighter than the existing coupe, thanks to weight-saving parts such as a carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) boot lid with ducktail spoiler, mirror caps, and centre console, plus an M Carbon roof and exposed carbon fibre diffuser.

In Australia, carbon ceramic brakes are available as a $19,000 option, though it’s likely the ‘Ring running example was fitted with them. BMW has confirmed the record-setter was equipped with Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS tyres.

Despite the M2 CS’s rapid lap, it’s still almost a full minute behind the outright record, held by the Mercedes-AMG One with a time of six minutes and 29.090 seconds.