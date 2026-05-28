It appears New South Wales Police, specifically its Highway Patrol divisions, are keen on stamping out anti-social driving and getting defective cars off the road, after its latest operation in Sydney’s West.

According to the NSW Police Force’s Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, its Greater Western Sydney and Blacktown Highway Patrol sectors have been experiencing a range of high-risk driving incidents within the past 12 months.

This led to a joint light vehicle compliance operation being conducted by officers attached to Nepean and Mt Druitt Highway Patrol along with Transport for NSW investigators on Friday, May 23.

A total of 31 vehicles were identified as participating in the high risk driving incidents and issued with direction notices to attend the specific location for a compliance inspection.

Of those 31 vehicles which were inspected, 29 were issued with defect notices, with 15 red labels (major grounding) and 11 yellow labels handed out, while a total of 81 infringement notices were issued for a variety of offences.

Police noted one vehicle was spotted with a “significant amount of petrol leaking from the engine over the exhaust”, with a “very young child” being an occupant of the defective car.

Legal action was also commenced against two drivers for low range (0.05-0.079 BAC) and mid-range (0.08-0.149 BAC) drink-driving, while another motorist has legal action pending the results of oral fluid drug test.

It’s the third time NSW Highway Patrol has announced the undertaking of a crackdown on defective vehicles this month, following operations in the Illawarra region and the Sydney CBD.