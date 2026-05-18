Hoon drivers and motorists with unlawfully modified vehicles remain in the focus of New South Wales Police, after another temporary inspection point was set up, this time within Sydney.

On May 15 and 16, officers from the Traffic South – City East Highway Patrol with assistance from the Sydney City Police Area Command set up a joint operation with Transport for New South Wales vehicle safety compliance inspectors and the Environment Protection Authority.

The operation was established in Barangaroo and Millers Point following “numerous complaints from residents and local members of Parliament” regarding “loud and antisocial behaviour exhibited by motorists with loud and/or unlawfully modified vehicles”.

Across the two days, a total of 57 vehicles were inspected at the stationary inspection site within Barangaroo, with nine cars being towed away after receiving major grounded defect notices.

On top of this, a further 11 vehicles were issued yellow defect labels, while an additional 35 minor defects were detected.

To cap it off, the EPA tested 34 vehicles and issued 26 defect notices, as well as 23 penalty notices to motorists.

Police also uncovered a “rebirthed” vehicle as a part of the operation, which was subsequently defected.

“Police from City East Highway Patrol, along with Sydney City PAC will continue to run similar operations in the future to prevent and disrupt this kind of anti-social behaviour,” the NSW Police Force’s Traffic and Highway Patrol Command said.

The crackdown follows the implementation of “Operation Spoiler” in the Wollongong region earlier this month, which saw 30 vehicles inspected and 18 being given major grounded defect red labels.