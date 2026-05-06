The New South Wales Traffic and Highway Patrol Command has concluded Operation Spoiler, which aimed at getting defective, modified vehicles off public roads, and keep drivers in check.

Operation Spoiler was led by the Highway Patrol with assistance from the Environment Protection Authority and Transport for New South Wales, in a bid to target “highly modified and defective vehicles” that had been involved in anti-social driving behaviours in the Illawarra region, in addition to those which had breached noise standards.

A total of 39 vehicles which were identified in “areas known for anti-social behaviour including Mount Keria, Darkes Forest and Knights Hill” were issued with notices of direction to attend Bulli Showgrounds on Sunday, May 3.

Of those 39 vehicles, only 30 vehicles were inspected. Across the operation, police issued 26 defect notices, 18 major grounded defect red labels (preventing the cars from leaving the showgrounds), four minor defect yellow labels, and a total of 41 infringement notices issued.

For the EPA, the authority inspected 12 vehicles and will take action against 11 of them, either for exceeding emissions or noise limits.

“As a result of the operation 18 defective cars have been taken off the roads, and 41 infringement notices issued for a range of offences,” said Traffic and Highway Patrol Command Inspector Michael McKechnie.

“This operation is a great example of agencies working together to take dangerous and modified vehicles off our roads. These vehicles are not only a nuisance to local communities, but also putting other motorists in danger.

“Disappointingly a further 22 vehicle’s owners who were issued direction notices to attend Bulli Showground didn’t attend. Some of those vehicles have already had their registration cancelled by Transport for NSW, with further action to be taken for other vehicle owners.

“This operation sends a strong message to those drivers who think they can get away with driving dangerous vehicles on our road, or in a dangerous manner, that the law will catch up with them.”