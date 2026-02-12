You may have seen cars driving in your local area with reflective coverings on the inside of their windows, as owners try to keep the heat out of the car and from impacting certain accessories.

Now prevalent in the off-roading and camping community – where items such as fridges and battery systems are commonly added – the reflective window coverings may serve a purpose, but in Queensland at least they might be illegal.

The Queensland Police Service, specifically the North Brisbane Highway Patrol, issued a warning to motorists in the state, reminding them that some modifications which block the view out of their vehicle’s windows can attract a fine.

“There has been an increased popularity of 4WD vehicle[s] having reflective window coverings which comes with a hefty fine,” a media release read.

“Under section 297(2) of the Transport Operations (Road Use Management – Road Rules) Regulation 2009: ‘A driver must not drive a motor vehicle unless the driver has a clear view of the road, and traffic, ahead, behind and to each side of the drive’.

“Not complying with this road rule attracts a $389 fine and risks the safety of vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and bicycle/scooter riders by drastically reducing vision.

“The vehicle may also be deemed defective, as no reflectorised material can be displayed on a vehicle, this includes increasingly popular reflectorised dashboard covers as pictured below.”

Confusingly, the fine does not apply to those in vans with no side or rear windows, nor utes with rear canopies.

Queensland Police also gave notice to a “rise in vehicles with tinted windscreens, a modification which also deems a vehicle defective”. Vehicles are also limited to how dark their windows can be tinted.

“Don’t risk a fine or the safety of other road users, check your vehicle is compliant before you hit the road.”