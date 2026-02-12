BYD has updated the Atto 3 overseas, launching the Atto 3 Evo as the latest version of the electric SUV.

Confirmed to go on sale in the UK and Europe, the BYD Atto 3 Evo is yet to be locked in for an Australian launch, though both rear- and all-wheel drive versions of the SUV have been approved for sale locally, according to government documents.

A revised appearance is highlighted by new front and rear bumpers, a sleek new 18-inch wheel design and the inclusion of a sporty rear spoiler at the top of the tailgate.

However, it’s under the skin where the ‘Evo’ has earnt its name, with the revised version of Atto 3 moving from front-wheel drive to either rear- or all-wheel drive.

Currently the Atto 3 is powered by an electric motor which produces 150kW and 310Nm, with lithium iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries ranging from 49.9kWh to 60.5kWh supplying up to 420km of driving range.

The new Atto 3 Evo rear-wheel drive features a 230kW and 380Nm electric motor, delivering a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of just 5.5 seconds. Its 75.8kWh battery also means a driving range of 510km.

Stepping up to the new all-wheel drive adds an electric motor to the front axle, with combined outputs of 330kW and 560Nm, further reducing the claimed 0-100km/h time to a rapid 3.9 seconds. This comes at the cost of driving range, cut to 470km.

To ensure it can handle the additional power and torque – as well as the new speeds capable of being reached – the four-link rear suspension from the standard Atto 3 has been replaced by a five-link system.

While the Atto 3 Evo shares the same dimensions as the current SUV, BYD claims it has been packaged more efficiently, resulting in the boot growing by 50 litres (now 490 litres) while it also features a ‘frunk’ under the bonnet, adding an extra 101 litres of storage space.

The cabin has been rejigged too, with the gear selector now located on the steering column (rather than the centre console), freeing up space between the front occupants.

In addition to this driving change, the Atto 3 Evo also gets a larger digital instrument cluster (now 8.8 inches), a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen with Google integrated, plus new-look seats and a revised steering wheel.

Pricing for the UK is yet to be confirmed, meaning we don’t yet know how much it could cost if it comes to Australia, though expect a big markup on the circa-$45,000 list price of the current Atto 3 flagship.

The Atto 3, despite being launched in mid-2022, remains one of the most popular EVs in Australia, though BYD has recently rolled out more capable products across its lineup.