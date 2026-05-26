Lexus is best known for its luxury models, and is more in the game of easy-listening vehicles rather than those which break convention or set trends.

That is until now, as the carmaker has confirmed it’s bringing its RZ550e F Sport electric SUV to Australian showrooms, resulting in the local debut of technology only recently launched overseas.

The flagship of the RZ range is fitted with a steer-by-wire system which sees the traditional steering shaft replaced by a motor on the steering rack, in turn directed by the driver’s inputs to the steering wheel.

While the steering system is unique in itself, so too is the steering control in the driver’s hands, with Lexus following the path – unsuccessfully – trailed by Tesla in introducing an aircraft-style ‘yoke’.

This rectangular-shaped unit goes without a traditional top portion, delivering a very different driving experience to what most Lexus customers would be used to.

Where Tesla’s system (never sold in Australia) received criticism for simply fitting the oddly designed wheel to its existing steering system – meaning drivers would awkwardly have to reposition their hands when rotating the control – the Lexus steer-by-wire system features a far quicker and adaptive steering ratio.

Lexus claims that the yoke provides “tighter, more responsive steering with clear visibility of the instrument cluster and the road ahead”.

The RZ550e F Sport will also be the first Lexus – and the first Toyota group product sold in Australia – to feature simulated gear shifts and engine sounds.

Pioneered by the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N to positive effect, the flagship RZ features an ‘Interactive Manual Drive’ mode which mimics an eight-speed transmission, which drivers can control via gear paddles on the back of the steering wheel.

In addition to this, it produces engine sounds and features a faux tachometer to best replicate an engine.

The RZ550e F Sport is the most powerful EV in the Lexus lineup, capable of making 300kW and 537Nm from its dual-motor powertrain, enabling a 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.4 seconds.

It also features variable torque control, allowing the front-to-rear power distribution to be adjusted between 60:40 and 0:100 while driving in a straight line, and between 80:20 and 0:100 when cornering.

It’s supplied by a 74.7kWh battery which provides up to 460km of driving range, and can be charged at up to 150kW.

The Lexus RZ550e F Sport starts from $105,000 before on-road costs.