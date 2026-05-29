Mitsubishi has confirmed what we all knew was coming: the Pajero is making a comeback.

The Japanese carmaker announced one of the automotive industry’s worst-kept secrets today, saying the Pajero nameplate will return between September and November 2026.

Australia last saw the full-sized Pajero in showrooms in 2021, while the smaller Triton-based Pajero Sport was pulled from sale locally early last year due to not being compliant with then-incoming Australian Design Rules around the performance of autonomous emergency braking systems.

The new Pajero is, effectively, a successor to the Pajero Sport, as it’ll be based on the underpinnings of the Triton ute.

“The all-new Pajero is based on the highly robust ladder frame of the Triton pickup truck, with model-specific development of the cabin and front and rear suspension,” Mitsubishi said in a media release.

“It delivers not only outstanding off-road capability but also a refined and comfortable ride.

“The all-new Pajero is being developed as a new flagship model that embodies Mitsubishi Motors’ spirit of adventure and determination to take on challenges.”

It’s expected the new Pajero will be built in Thailand – not Japan as with previous generations of the ‘true’ Pajero – and likely powered by the same twin-turbo 2.4-litre four-cylinder diesel engine as the Triton, as well as featuring a six- or eight-speed speed automatic transmission and full-time 4×4 system.

The Pajero could also adopt plug-in hybrid power, with the technology under development for the Triton.

Like many ute-based SUVs such as the Ford Everest and Isuzu MU-X, the Pajero will reportedly share similar dimensions to the Triton, however it could end up being shorter in length due to not needing a tub, despite likely being fitted with three rows of seats.

Images of test vehicles globally and in Australia have shown the Pajero’s overall design is largely related to the Destinator, a Prado-sized SUV for South-East Asia and some parts of Africa.