Sydney Motorsport Park – formerly Eastern Creek Raceway – has now partnered with Hyundai, as the Korean carmaker becomes the circuit’s official electric vehicle (EV) partner until 2028.

This partnership has been headlined by the unveiling of the ‘N EV Rapid Charging Station’, consisting of four Type 2 plugs on two 150kW DC chargers within the circuit precinct.

Originally installed in 2023 ahead of that year’s Hyundai N Festival – which coincided with the media launch of the Ioniq 5 N EV – the chargers are available to all makes and models compatible with the Type 2 plugs.

That means you can charge anything from an MG 4 XPower to a Porsche Taycan Turbo GT at the station, allowing you to stay within the confines of the facility when a charge is needed.

“The ARDC (Australian Racing Drivers’ Club, the owners of Sydney Motorsport Park) has always been ready to actively respond to the evolutionary changes in the automotive and motorsport landscape, and together with Hyundai this partnership will further enhance our recognised credentials as Australia’s Home of Motorsport,” said ARDC CEO Glenn Matthews.

“The EV chargers are already making an immediate impact in helping to meet the current and future demands of the rapidly growing EV Automotive market, industry EV test days, privately owned EVs at track days, as well as supporting the many university Formula SAE teams that use SMSP for tertiary education and R&D.

In addition to putting its branding on the EV charging station, Hyundai’s partnership can be seen on LED signage around the track, while the rapid Ioniq 5 N is also the circuit’s official safety vehicle.