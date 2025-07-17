Revealed overnight, the Bronco New Energy is the third model to use the Bronco name globally, though this one appears to be exclusive to China for now.

At present, Ford sells two Broncos in North America: the full-size Bronco (underpinned by the same Australian-developed platform in the Ranger and Everest), and the smaller Bronco Sport (sharing its platform with the Escape SUV).

Though it’s not yet known what is under the Bronco New Energy, Chinese government documents show it’s much larger than the Sport, measuring 5025mm long and 1956mm wide on a 2950mm wheelbase. For reference, the Everest is 85mm shorter, 43mm narrower and has 50mm less between the axles.

However, under the bonnet you won’t find a turbocharged petrol or diesel engine – instead, this Bronco is electric.

Or at least in part, as it’s available either as a full EV or as a range-extender EV, the latter of which uses a petrol engine to charge its battery but not drive the wheels.

According to Chinese auto industry insider Tycho de Feijter, the EV version of the Bronco New Energy utilises a 130kW front motor and a 202kW rear motor for total outputs of 332kW. It’s fed by a 105.4kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery, supplied by BYD’s subsidiary Findreams, with a claimed range of 650km on China’s lenient CLTC cycle.

Meanwhile, the range-extenders feature a 110kW turbocharged 1.5-litre engine, which is paired with a 130kW front and 180kW rear electric motor. Findreams again supplies the smaller 43.7kWh battery pack, unlocking 220km of electric-only driving range, but 1220km combined when the engine is used to add charge.

While it’s almost certain the Bronco New Energy won’t be sold outside China, it could play a crucial role in the brand’s Australian lineup.

With the implementation of the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard penalties at the start of the month, most versions of Ford’s best-selling models – the Ranger and Everest – will soon be above the emissions limit, warranting fines of $100 for every gram per kilometre they’re above the target figure.

As Ford’s current EVs – the Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit and E-Transit Custom – are selling in relatively low numbers, a broader choice of lower-emitting, battery-powered models could be key to the brand’s future.