Tesla deliveries have dropped by more than 13 per cent globally in the opening six months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, with its core Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles spearheading the drop, falling by 12 per cent.

The Model Y lost its title as the world’s best-selling vehicle in 2023 to the Toyota RAV4 in 2024, and it appears the new ‘Juniper’ mid-life update hasn’t done enough to turn buyers away from more affordable alternatives.

In China – where the Model Y is also produced for the local market – sales of the SUV have fallen by 17.5 per cent in the first half of the year, prompting Tesla to think differently.

That’s where Tesla’s new model comes in: the Model Y L. Leaked overnight via Chinese government documents and teased by the EV brand as a model specifically for the market, it’s aimed at giving families better choice.

While its front design looks identical to the existing Model Y, its roofline has been extended to accommodate a third row of seats, with the Y L adopting a 2-2-2 layout.

Tesla sells a three-row Model Y in the US with a more traditional 2-3-2 layout, however its cramped third-row has been criticised, as the car itself featured no additional space to accommodate the extra seats.

The EV specialist isn’t repeating the same mistake with the Model Y L, which is 186mm longer and 46mm taller than the two-row Model Y sold in Australia, while its wheelbase has been stretched out by 150mm. It tips the scales at 2088kg, almost 100kg more than the five-seater.

Measuring 4976mm long, 1920mm wide and 1668mm tall, it’s still 60mm shorter between the bumpers and sits 16mm lower than the flagship Model X SUV, which is no longer available to order in China and has been off sale in Australia since 2020.

New body panels appear to include longer back doors and a larger rear overhang, while the Model Y L’s rear design is also revised with a ‘Model YYY’ badge and a black lip spoiler. The larger SUV also gains new-look alloy wheels.

According to documents filed with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the Model Y L will exclusively be available in Long Range dual-motor guise, resulting in a 340kW output, 9kW more than the equivalent Model Y.

Tesla is yet to officially reveal interior photos and reveal pricing, however it’s due to go on sale in August, likely at a premium compared to the equivalent Model Y, which is priced from ¥313,500 (A$66,935).

There’s no word on whether it’ll come to Australia. While Australia exclusively imports Tesla from China, the Model Y L has only been teased in left-hand drive.