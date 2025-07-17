The Mercedes-AMG C43 is now even better equipped and more powerful, after a 2025 update to the turbocharged four-pot sedan.

Priced from $123,800 before on-road costs, Mercedes has cut the C43’s price by $18,500. While it’s not able to undercut the BMW M340i xDrive ($117,600) and the new Audi S5 ($114,900), it’s the most affordable C43 since the W206 generation arrived in 2022.

However, there’s even more value to the AMG offering now, as its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine has been turned up to now produce 310kW and 500Nm, a 10kW increase. Mercedes claims the extra power is thanks to a recalibration.

Like the S5 and M340i xDrive, the C43 is all-wheel drive. For context, the Audi produces 270kW and 550Nm from a 3.0-litre mild-hybrid V6, while the BMW manages to put out 285kW and 500Nm from its 3.0-litre straight-six.

Mercedes hasn’t just added more power, with the C43 also gaining equipment from the limited-run Edition R. This includes exterior additions such as the Night Package II (with a darkened grille and dark chrome badging) and the AMG Dynamic Plus Package (red brake calipers, AMG dynamic engine mounts, Race drive mode).

Inside, a Nappa leather and Microcut microfibre AMG performance steering wheel, high performance leather seats with red stitching, metal structure centre console and dash trim, plus in the AMG Track Pace features have been added.

Unlike the Edition R – which was priced from $112,600 before on-road costs – the C43 doesn’t lose its Digital Light headlights with adaptive high bean assist plus, stop-and-go assist for its adaptive cruise control, augmented reality navigation, Urban Guard vehicle protection, plus its heat and noise insulating acoustic glazing.

Standard equipment includes 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, an 11.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

The updated Mercedes-AMG C43 is in dealers now.