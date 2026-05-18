Ram is going big on its return to V8 engines in the 1500, having so far introduced two hot models powered by the resurrected Hemi.

After being killed off from late 2023, the Hemi was brought back to life last year, first in standard naturally aspirated 5.7-litre V8 form across some of the 1500 pickup’s most popular variants.

In the following months, Ram revealed the Fox Factory Ram 1500 Lowered which uses a supercharged version of the 5.7-litre Hemi, which was followed by the long awaited return of the flagship 6.2-litre supercharged TRX off-road beast.

The latter of the pairing signalled the revival of the Street and Racing Technology (SRT) division, which is now set to launch its second model, teased by UFC CEO Dana White.

In a video posted to YouTube, White can be seen driving a 1500 with a distinctive black and yellow colour scheme, almost certainly resembling a modern rebirth of the Ram Rumble Bee.

The original Rumble Bee had a short production run in 2004 and 2005, and was only available as a single-cab with the shorter tub, fitted with a scooped bonnet and 20-inch wheels, plus a distinctive at the rear, either in yellow on black examples, or black on yellow examples.

Ram teased a concept of the Rumble Bee for a second generation in 2013 however this never eventuated.

The video of White driving the pickup shows it also featuring a vented bonnet with wide wheel arches, big wheels and a lowered suspension, suggesting this is a street truck but with even more power than standard.

It’s not yet known whether the Hemi V8 under the bonnet will be the 5.7-litre or the TRX’s 6.2-litre, however it’s almost certainly going to be supercharged, with even the Fox Factory version’s Whipple adding 190kW, bringing total power up to 485kW.

Ram will reveal the Rumble Bee in the coming weeks.