Ram has done what many expected it to do: bring the 1500 TRX back to life.

The supercharged V8-powered pickup was killed off in 2024 following decisions by parent company Stellantis to wrap up production of its Hemi engine lineup, instead investing heavily in a twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six to power the bulk of its large vehicles.

Subsequently the then-CEO departed, leading to the return of former Ram boss Tim Kuniskis, who has since overseen the return of the atmo 5.7-litre Hemi V8 in the wider 1500 lineup, and now the revival of the 6.2-litre supercharged V8 in the TRX.

Coming back as the first vehicle under the reborn SRT (Street and Racing Technologies) brand, the Ram 1500 SRT TRX is more potent than before, after its V8 was wound up from 523kW and 882Nm to now produce 579kW and 922Nm.

In doing so, it dethrones the Ford F-150 Raptor R as the most powerful production pickup, with the Blue Oval’s offering making 530kW and 868Nm from its 5.2-litre supercharged V8.

This output increase was unlocked in part by the fitment of a new air induction system, designed at drawing more cool air into the engine via the redesigned grille. Its exhaust system has also been revised.

The SRT TRX continues with an eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive system, with Ram claiming it can now sprint from 0-60mph (97km/h) in just 3.5 seconds, a two-tenth improvement on its predecessor, despite weighing more than 3000kg.

Of course, it isn’t a straight-line, one-trick pony, with the SRT TRX’s off-road credentials including Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive dampers (borrowed from the 1500 RHO), a revised traction and stability control system, and a huge 35cm of suspension travel.

Its 18-inch wheels are shod in 35-inch tyres, while Ram claims its off-road pickup also boasts the largest brake rotors in its class.

New to the SRT TRX is the Bloodshot Night Edition, which features a unique black and red livery, red interior badging and carbon fibre trim, with standard beadlock capable wheels – normally an option.

Moving to the new ‘Atlantis’ electrical architecture means the interior of the Ram 1500 SRT TRX has also been updated, with its Uconnect infotainment system now five times faster than the software it replaces.

Below the centre touchscreen now sits a switchbank, while there’s also dual wireless phone chargers. The SRT TRX omits the passenger display screen found in most 1500s.

In the US, the Ram 1500 SRT TRX starts from US$99,995 (A$148,750), an increase of US$1660 (A$2470). Australian prices previously started from A$249,950.

Ram’s Australian importer Ateco has not yet confirmed whether it’ll bring the SRT TRX back to local showrooms, having so far committed to the six-cylinder Hurricane-powered pickup despite the return of the 5.7-litre Hemi V8.