The V8-powered Ram 1500’s resurgence continues, with the popular pickup getting low thanks to Fox Factory in the US.

Overnight, the Fox Factory Ram 1500 Lowered was revealed, and it does exactly as it says on the tin. A rival to the Ford F-150 Lobo, it’s the latest factory-approved ‘street truck’ to go on sale, reversing the trend of ever higher-riding utes.

Ridetech coilovers (owned by Fox) have dropped the 1500 by 76mm at the front and 140mm at the rear, while the brand claims its handling is also improved thanks to tubular control arms, better shock absorbers and traction bars for the rear leaf springs.

Under the wheel-arches sit 22-inch wheels, shod in 305-wide tyres, a necessary addition given the changes made under the bonnet.

After bringing back the Hemi V8 in recent months, the 1500 Lowered gains a Whipple supercharger on its 5.7-litre engine, boosting its power output up to 485kW – or 190kW more than the naturally aspirated pickup.

To hammer home the V8’s tone, the Ram 1500 Lowered is also fitted with a performance exhaust, finished in black with dual four-inch tips to match the new exterior aesthetics.

Cosmetic changes to the new pickup include a front lip spoiler and a rear spoiler, while it also gets a gold-accented livery signifying its 650 horsepower output. Inside there’s new gold and silver contrast stitching on the optional black leather upholstery.

In the US, prices start from US$87,400 (A$132,075) before on-road costs, a step up on the off-road focused Ram 1500 RHO (US$72,495/A$109,550), though the 1500 Lowered is only available through the Mopar Direct Connection division.

It’s not yet clear whether the Ram 1500 Lowered will come to Australia, where the model’s lineup is exclusively powered by the twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six ‘Hurricane’ engine.