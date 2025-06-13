The Lobo line of street trucks was launched last year with the Maverick Lobo, giving Ford’s smallest pickup big presence thanks to a unique bodykit and interior appointments.

That has now carried across to the best-selling F-150, with the Lobo version of the dual-cab pickup launching for the US.

Based on the F-150 STX SuperCrew, the F-150 Lobo’s ride height is dropped by more than 5cm compared to the standard pickup, while the addition of a 10-piece ‘ground appearance package’ makes it look even lower.

Unique Lobo-only upgrades include a gloss-black mesh lower grille and a unique upper grille, as well as black-accented bonnet vents, exhaust tips and badges. It rides on gloss black 22-inch wheels.

The cabin features swathes of dark upholstery, giving it menacing looks on the inside and out.

There’s no mechanical upgrades, which means power continues to come from a 5.0-litre ‘Coyote’ V8 engine, producing 298kW and 556Nm. Australian examples of the F-150 are exclusively powered by a twin-turbo V6, matching the V8 with 298kW but pumping out 678Nm of torque.

Drive is sent to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission, and a two-speed transfer case.

Buyers can choose from five exterior colours: Agate Black Metallic, Atlas Blue Metallic, Carbonized Gray, Oxford White, and Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat.

The F-150 Lobo is priced from US$59,995 (A$92,510), a US$4695 (A$7240) premium over the STX upon which it’s based.

Unfortunately it’s all but certain to remain off-bounds for Australia, where only the V6 EcoBoost-powered F-150 is sold. It’s soon due for a facelift locally, having been updated in the US back in September 2023.