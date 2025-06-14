Top 5 Le Mans racers you can buy

The 24 Hours of Le Mans has always been one of the most relatable races on the planet. It has been a test bed for new technology that filters down to what we drive on the street, from disc brakes to dual-clutch transmissions.

And over the years we’ve been lucky enough to have some of the racing cars crossover to the street. Cars like the Ford GT, Dauer 962, Porsche 911 GT1 Straßenversion and McLaren F1 LM. Now, in 2025 there is a growing list of Le Mans racers that you can buy, assuming your bank account is big enough.

Porsche 963 RSP

Revealed ahead of this year’s race is Porsche’s outrageous 963 RSP, which takes its current LMDh racer and makes it street legal (under certain conditions).

It features the same 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine and hybrid system as the car Matt Campbell and co. will compete in this weekend, albeit with a slight re-tuning to make it easier to drive slowly. It also has softer, higher suspension so it can handle kerbs, speed bumps and driveways.

Now, technically you can’t buy this car unless your name is Roger Searle Penske, but Porsche has left the door deliberately open for a future run of more road-legal 963 LMDh – so watch this space…

Ferrari 499P Modificata

You can’t drive it on the road, but you can flex (big time) at your next track day when you show up in Ferrari’s current Le Mans car.

The 499P Modificata is a track-only version of the back-to-back 24 Hour winner designed for wealthy owners to experience at Ferrari-run track days. It features some minor modifications (hence the name) from the 499P Hypercar, but it is arguably as close as you’ll get to owning a contemporary Le Mans prototype.

Ferrari has actually given it more power than the race car, and included a 120kW ‘push to pass’ system as well as developed specific tyres for the car with Pirelli.

Of course, like any special edition Ferrari, you’ll need to have a few other Prancing Horse in your personal stable before you can buy this thoroughbred.

Aston Martin Valkyrie LM

Not to be out-done by Porsche or Ferrari, Aston Martin is celebrating its return to outright competition at Le Mans with its own special edition. Like the 499P Modificata, the new Valkyrie LM is a special track-only edition that joins the standard Valkyrie and the Valkyrie AMR-Pro.

It has the same 6.5-litre Cosworth-built V12 as the Le Mans racer, but misses out on the hybrid system fitted to the ‘standard’ Valkyrie. Like Ferrari, Aston Martin has also developed specific Pirelli tyres to suit the amateur drivers of this special.

However, again, there is a catch. Aston Martin is only building 10 examples of the Valkyrie LM and all are likely spoken for given the rare and collectable nature of such a machine.

SCG 007

Ok, so technically Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is not racing at Le Mans in 2025, but the SCG 007 did help get the current Hypercar category up and running between 2021 and 2023.

Team owner Jim Glickenhaus always wanted to have both a road and track version of the SCG 007 and free from the demands of racing, he officially launched the road version in May 2025.

The American hypercar is powered by a twin-turbo 6.2-litre V8 engine (rather than the custom-built 3.5-litre V8 in the race car) and has a McLaren F1-style three-seater layout, and, of course, track-tuned aerodynamics.

Of course, SCG doesn’t quite have the same brand cache as Porsche, Ferrari and Aston Martin, but when you show up in a 1000hp, Le Mans-bred street car people will pay attention regardless of the badge.

Ford Mustang GTD

In the words of Monty Python, and now for something completely different. Unlike the hypercars on this list, the Mustang GTD is based on Ford’s GT3-class entry, but don’t think for a second that doesn’t make it less special.

The GTD is the ultimate iteration of the Mustang, with a special supercharged 5.2-litre V8 engine and a bunch of technology lifted straight from the GT3 car, including the dry-sump oil system, transaxle, hydraulic suspension and aero kit.

But the best part about the Mustang GTD is technically, according to the Le Mans rules, there’s no reason for it to exist. The Mustang Dark Horse is the homologation model for the GT3 entry and the GTD, despite all its race-inspired tech, is simply a ‘passion project’ for Ford CEO Jim Farley and the brand’s racing-loving management.