The already exclusive Aston Martin Valkyrie is now even more so, with the British brand unveiling the new LM version.

Inspired by the Valkyrie AMR-LMH which competes in the World Endurance Championship’s Le Mans Hypercar category, just 10 examples of the special edition will be made, all taking the ‘standard’ car to another level.

Dubbed an “exceptional version of the world’s ultimate hypercar”, it’s more closely related to the AMR-LMH than the road-going Valkyrie, thanks to its wild racing-inspired bodywork and cabin, which now features just a single seat.

However, unlike the car competing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend, the Valkyrie LM is unbound by pesky restrictions, meaning it’s – in theory – even faster than its racing counterpart.

A 6.5-litre Cosworth-built V12 continues to provide 520kW of power – identical to the WEC car, but less than the 865kW from the hybrid-assisted road car – but there’s no ballast of FIA-regulated electronics, while open-loop torque-control allows it to be more forgiving than the racer.

Aimed at being “fully accessible to amateur drivers”, Pirelli will supply bespoke tyres for the Valkyrie LM, again making it a more honed machine than the regulation-bound LMH.

Like many other track-only versions of motorsport-derived vehicles, Aston Martin is “creating a dedicated driver development programme that is tailored to support, harness and optimise their driving ability and provide them with the ultimate topflight motorsport experience.”

While this won’t be a one-make racing series, it’ll allow owners to rock up to whatever racetrack the Valkyrie LM is being run at and drive it with the support of Aston Martin.

“The cars tethered to this programme will be stored and maintained by Aston Martin and transported to and from the Valkyrie LM Performance Club venues, with simulator driver coaching sessions included before clients drive Valkyrie LM on track.”

To add value to the yet-to-be-announced price, the purchase of a Valkyrie LM comes with “extensive vehicle and driver kit, including helmet, Head and Neck Safety (HANS) device, driver’s suit and boots, moulded earpieces, drivers gloves and fireproof underwear.”

The first deliveries of the Valkyrie LM are due in the second quarter of 2026, while Aston Martin is due to run an additional two fully supported track days at Formula 1 tracks in the third and fourth quarters.