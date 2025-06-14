Inspired by the Mustang GT3 race car, the GTD is already in the record books as the fastest US-built car around the Nürburgring, setting a rapid time of six minutes and 52.072 seconds, aided by its wild aero bodywork and 5.2-litre supercharged V8 engine.

That performance comes at a cost though. Ford initially warned prospective customers that they’d have to fork out close to US$325,000 (A$497,580) for the chance to buy the supercar-killing pony car.

According to a leaked dealer window sticker posted to the Mustang7G forum, that price isn’t far from reality, with the Mustang GTD listed with a base price of US$318,760 (A$488,025) – before state and federal taxes.

For context, a Mustang Dark Horse Premium – the most expensive version of the standard pony car – starts from US$69,375 (A$106,215). The Porsche 911 GT3 RS, which is slightly faster than the Mustang GTD around the Nürburgring, starts from US$241,300 (A$369,430).

However, it’s far from a standard Mustang, featuring double-wishbone front suspension and pushrod rear suspension, connected to 20-inch wheels with Michelin Cup 2 tyres, and Brembo carbon ceramic brakes.

The supercharged 5.2-litre V8 engine produces 600kW and sends power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transaxle, vastly different from the standard Mustang.

Sadly, it’s not coming to Australia, as production is exclusive to left-hand drive markets. While there’s not a limit on build numbers, it’ll only be produced for the 2025 and 2026 model years.