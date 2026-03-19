It’s been five years since the Toyota GR Yaris first went on sale, and while a comprehensive mid-life update last year gave it even more of an edge, the hot hatch is now leaning further into its rally roots.

Announced for Japan, the GR Yaris is getting a new steering wheel which mimics that of the World Rally Championship-winning cars that are based on the road-going hatchback.

Previewed by the GR Yaris Morizo RR concept and also recently fitted to the Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition, the steering wheel features an oblong hexagonal airbag/horn element which is flanked by 10 control switches.

The left side controls are for the infotainment system while those on the right side are for the cruise control function, though all appear far more interesting than the wheels currently fitted to the GR Yaris.

According to Toyota, the new steering wheel was designed to eliminate the chances of switches accidentally being pressed, and also provide drivers with a more comfortable grip of the rim – which has now been reduced in diameter.

On top of this, Toyota has improved the GR Yaris’ electric power steering system tune, to provide better feedback and response, which included optimising the torsion-bar rigidity within the torque sensor.

Flagship GR Yaris variants in Japan such as the RZ High Performance – sold in Australia as the GR Yaris GTS – now also swap their Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tyres for Bridgestone Potenza Race rubber, said to deliver greater cornering grip.

Toyota hasn’t increased outputs from the GR Yaris’ turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which continues to make 221kW and 400Nm, driving all four wheels through a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmissions.

Torquecafe has contacted Toyota Australia to find out if and when the updated GR Yaris will come to local showrooms.