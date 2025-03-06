Toyota created a modern classic with its GR Yaris – only to risk its sporty reputation with an automatic transmission option. So, does the addition of an eight-speed self-shifter alongside the six-speed manual ruin not just the GR Yaris, but its slightly bigger sibling the GR Corolla?

Let’s cut to the chase. No.

It’s a fair question though, particularly given that the auto in question is a torque converter rather than some sort of dual-clutch set-up. The idea of an eight-speed Toyota auto doesn’t exactly get the enthusiast heart racing. But, this isn’t the standard Toyota auto that’s been matched to the hot hatches. Both the Yaris and the Corolla have been given an auto specifically developed, on race tracks, for the task at hand. That, according to Toyota, includes closer ratios and AI function that learns from, and then predicts, shift behaviour.

In both cars the auto ‘box more than does the job. We got the sample the GR Corolla on both the winding Alpine roads in northern Victoria and Winton Motor Raceway. The Yaris got a workout on the race track alone. In both cases it lived up to the sporty hype, whether that be in full auto, sequential stick, or paddle shift mode. In full auto, it does seem to hold gears when you want it to. In the two semi-auto modes, it ‘s punchy up on the upshift and willing on the down, even if you’ve still got a few revs on the go.

All in all, the auto offering is a plus not a minus. It will increase the customer base, particularly of the Corolla, without impeding on the image of the range.

Is it more fun than the manual? That depends on what floats your boat. Whether you want to admit it or not, it is almost definitely the fastest way around a race track. So don’t be afraid to track your auto GR Yaris or GR Corolla. At the same time, it’s far from an auto takeover. As we’ve already reported, Toyota still expects the three-pedal cars to outsell the autos across the Yaris/Corolla range.

That will be led by the GR Yaris, with the six-speed the expected favourite for the punchy, track day hero. Yes, the computer may shift faster but the purists that buy a Yaris will still probably want to change their own gears. But Toyota predicts the GR Corolla will be more like a 50-50, which makes sense in a car more likely to play the daily/weekend crossover. The predictions play into the characteristics of the cars themselves.

As well as the auto transmission, the 2025-spec GR Yaris has been bolstered by the same 221kW output from the three-cylinder, 1.6-litre engine as what was already in the Corolla.

Torque has been lifted to 400Nm and there are tweaks to the suspension and exterior styling.

The interior has been changed to improve driver visibility while the all-wheel-drive system is now adjustable when in track mode, with a range of 60:40 to 30:70 to choose from. Normal mode is locked at 60:40 and gravel mode at 53:47. The GTS, the replacement for the Rallye, features the Torsen limited-slip diffs and better cooling, including a manually-operated intercooler spray.

It’s all a case of refinements, really, with the little Yaris still overflowing with fun. It’s almost unnerving how sporty your inputs can be before it starts to run out of grip. And that’s before delving into the almost modular world of tuning that’s on offer for the car. The GR Corolla, meanwhile, has scored the additional torque and the auto, as well as some revisions to the suspension and aero.

Being a five-door it is infinitely more practical than the GR Yaris. It’s a significantly less drastic driving experience, too – which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. If you’re not looking to track it, the fact it’s longer and heavier, and runs out of tyre grip a little quicker, is comforting during sporty road work.

And the auto option should play well to its daily/weekend crossover credentials.

For a company build on mass market, white goods-on-wheels style cars, Toyota really has struck enthusiast gold with the GR range.