The sixth-generation BMW M3 isn’t far off the end of its production lifecycle, having been launched in 2020 and expected to be wound down next year.

To celebrate the impending end of the G80 M3, BMW’s US division has launched a limited-edition special version of the sedan, called the M3 CS Handschalter.

Depending on which way you look at it, it’s either the rear-drive, six-speed manual M3 with parts from the CS, or it’s the CS without all-wheel drive and an automatic transmission.

Regardless, BMW is billing it as being “built for maximum driver involvement”, becoming one of the sharpest and engaging versions of the M3 in recent years.

Like the previous BMW Z4 Handschalter – literally translated to hand switch – the M3 CS Handscalter is a six-speed manual only, and has been designed to send-off the G80 generation in a combination not previously available for the sedan.

Many of the parts from the previous 2023 BMW M3 CS have carried over, such as its forged alloy wheels, carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) roof panel, bonnet, splitter, air intakes, mirror caps, rear diffuser and spoiler.

These modifications plus the fitment of a titanium rear muffler and M Carbon bucket seats have cut about 19kg from the standard rear-drive M3’s kerb weight, while owners who opt for the M Carbon Ceramic brakes can shave another 14kg off that total.

It’s not just about saving weight though, with the M3 CS Handscalter getting a revised suspension geometry, new springs and a new rear axle link, dropping its ride height by 6mm, which is complemented by the M4 CSL’s shock absorbers.

Buyers can also option an M front strut brace, giving the chassis even greater rigidity.

Unfortunately there is a small kicker to the M3 CS Handschalter, with its twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six engine producing 353kW and 550Nm, representing unchanged outputs from the standard rear-drive M3.

In the all-wheel drive CS, the engine makes 405kW and 650Nm, and even the standard automatic M3 xDrive makes 390kW, suggesting the six-speed manual transmission remains a weakness in the driveline.

The six-speed manual was chosen not only because it provides a more engaging drive, but 50 per cent of US M3 buyers already opt for the three-pedal, a choice which BMW wants to keep available for the next-generation M3.

Sadly Australia is missing out on the M3 CS Handscalter, not only because this is a US-only project, but local demand for the manual M3 is less than 10 per cent.

With this in mind, it’ll be interesting to see whether the manual remains as an option on Australian-delivered versions of the next-generation ‘G84’ M3, rumoured to be launching in mid-2028.