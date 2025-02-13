It’s not as big as Honda, Kawasaki or Ducati, but FTN Motion is proving to be a popular new addition to Australia’s motorcycle market.

The New Zealand company has just announced it will officially enter the Australian market in March with the first 50 examples of its Streetdog80 hitting our shores. But you’ll need to act quickly, because 40 of those rides have already been spoken for as demand for this urban-friendly moto is high.

As we’ve previously reported, the Streetdog80 is an electric motorbike designed primarily for the city, with a top speed of 80km/h (with the option to add a second battery and take that to 140km/h) and a simple, retro-mod design. The Streetdog80 is priced from $12,950 ride-away.

FTN Motion founder Kendall Bristow was pleased with the early initial interest that the Australian market has shown the Streetdog80.

“It’s fantastic to see such strong interest from Australian customers,” Bristow said. “With traffic congestion and parking becoming increasingly problematic, more people are looking for fast, fun, and environmentally friendly ways to get around. It’s exciting to see how many are embracing the Streetdog as a solution for urban travel.”

FTN Motion will attend the upcoming Everything Electric Expo in Sydney on March 7-9 and then host test rides for existing and potential customers in Sydney and Melbourne ahead of production beginning in April.