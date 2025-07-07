The Lexus NX stands as the brand’s best-selling model, with the luxury marque’s Toyota RAV4-sized SUV accounting for almost half of its sales in Australia.

Until now, it’s offered one of the most diverse powertrain ranges in the Lexus lineup, being offered as a petrol-only model, a front- or all-wheel drive hybrid, and a plug-in hybrid.

That’s set to change though, with Lexus announcing the base petrol-powered NX250 is no longer available to order “on the back of a reduction in demand”, with only remaining stock of the SUV available to purchase.

Priced from $63,400 before on-road costs, the NX250’s axing means the NX350h Luxury becomes the most affordable NX, starting from $71,600 plus on-roads.

The decision to make the NX hybrid-only follows a similar move last year for its related RAV4 twin under the skin, as well as most Toyota models with both hybrid and petrol power available. It also means the most affordable non-hybrid Lexus is now the $100,950 RX350 F Sport.

However, the NX lineup will remain nine-strong, with Lexus adding the new NX450+ Luxury to the model range, becoming the brand’s most affordable plug-in hybrid in Australia.

Starting from $84,500 plus on-road costs, it undercuts the existing NX450+ F Sport by $11,500, while the larger RX450+ remains the brand’s flagship PHEV with a $123,500 price tag.

The Lexus NX450+ is powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, mated with two electric motors to produce up to 227kW. Its 18.7kWh battery brings a claimed electric-only driving range of 87km, and can be charged at up to 6.6kW.

Standard equipment in the NX450+ Luxury includes 18-inch wheels, heated and ventilated front seats with eight-way power adjustment, heated rear outboard seats, a heated steering wheel, smart entry and start, a wireless smartphone charger, leather-accented upholstery, a surround-view camera, powered tailgate and Lexus’ safety system suite.

A sunroof is also fitted to the SUV, as it comes standard with the Enhancement Pack 1.

Stepping up to the NX450+ F Sport adds adaptive suspension, performance dampers, 20-inch wheels, cornering lamps and auto-levelling LED headlights, while inside there’s F Sport sports seats and an F Sport steering wheel, plus a 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.

“Lexus is dedicated to offering customers a range of powertrains to suit their needs,” said Lexus Australia chief executive, John Pappas.

“Our plug-in hybrid technology offers the compelling blend of zero CO2 tailpipe emissions mobility for shorter everyday use, while still allowing longer road trips without having to stop to charge.

“Expanding PHEV availability to include Australia’s favourite luxury vehicle shows our commitment to offer luxury and performance to more customers.”