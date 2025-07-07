The 370 people who purchased a Ford Mustang in June will be $5000 better off than those who have bought the popular sports car from July 1, following a range-wide price increase.

At the start of the month, Ford enacted the price rise across the Mustang model range, which currently comprises the EcoBoost manual, GT coupe manual, GT coupe automatic and GT convertible automatic.

The EcoBoost now starts from $71,990, the manual GT coupe $83,990, the automatic GT coupe $86,990, and the automatic GT convertible $92,667, all prices excluding on-road costs.

By the time drive-away pricing is accounted for, the convertible is almost $100,000 in most states and territories.

“MLP is a recommendation only, and the selling price of any vehicle is at the discretion of the selling Ford dealer,” a Ford Australia spokesperson said regarding the price increase.

“The introduction of the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard (NVES) was a factor in our decision.

“Other influences that typically impact pricing include shipping and logistics costs, exchange rates, market dynamics, and customer demand.”

On July 1, penalties under the NVES took effect, following six months of the emissions regulations being in force but without fines.

Aimed at reducing the emissions of a carmaker’s fleet, brands are fined $100 for every gram per kilometre (g/km) their vehicles are over the emissions limits.

For ‘Type 1’ passenger vehicles such as the Mustang, this limit is 141g/km in 2025, before reducing to 117g/km in 2026, 92g/km in 2027, 68g/km in 2028 and 58g/km in 2029.

According to Ford, the Mustang Ecoboost emits 215g/km, the GT manual 310g/km, and both the GT automatic coupe and automatic 293g/km.

There have been no equipment changes to the Mustang alongside the price increase.

However, it’s not the first time Ford has raised the price of the ‘S650’ Mustang, having announced a price increase of $915 to $2000 for the 2025 Model Year sports car – only weeks after deliveries of the 2024 model began.

The Mustang had already gone through a steep price rise between its S550 and S650 generations locally. Previously the High Performance (four-cylinder, now known as EcoBoost) opened the account from $52,590 as a manual and $55,590 with an automatic.

Likewise, the previous-generation Mustang GT manual started from $65,290, while the automatic was $68,290. The cheapest EcoBoost is now $3700 dearer than the cheapest S550 V8 was when it was last on sale.