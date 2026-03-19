Queensland Police have given a seized Ford Falcon a purpose in life, donating it to the state’s TAFE automotive education section to assist future mechanics learn how to apply their trade.

The 2004 Ford Falcon XR6 Turbo was impounded and seized by Moreton District Police, but rather than be sent to the crusher, it was decided the performance sedan would be given a chance to educate instead.

Donated to a Queensland TAFE campus, the Falcon is now one of many cars which mechanics in training can hone their skills on.

“The Falcon is an absolute fan favourite,” said Nathan Yeark, Business Manager of TAFE Queensland’s Automotive Training Section.

“We have had school students check it over, Pre apprenticeship students have used it for wheel and brake removal, Ford apprentices have worked on the engine and turbo and our International students have run it up on the dyno for their CIV program.

“This year, we aim to use the car across more classes as it offers so many good concepts to teach from.”

Queensland is among five of Australia’s eight jurisdictions which gives police the power to crush a hoon’s car after it has been impounded and forfeited, with Victoria, Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory also allowing this.

Thankfully, cars in running condition such as the Falcon can be used for other purposes.