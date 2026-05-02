Times are arguably tighter than ever before, with high fuel prices and cost of living putting the pinch on Australian households.

While the Australian Government has spent $20 million on a campaign sharing tips about how to save fuel while driving – such as removing roof racks and increasing tyre pressures – this doesn’t impact other areas of ownership, with servicing taking up a significant portion of ongoing outlays.

Thankfully, our friends at Supercheap Auto have put together a quick guide on how accessibly, do-it-yourself maintenance can keep your car running well, while leaving more money in your pocket.

This includes keeping your engine oil clean and up to date, which extends to also making sure the filter is doing its job with regular replacement. Another part of the engine lubrication system which needs less frequent attention is its coolant and radiator, essential for allowing safe and consistent running.

To ensure your car is making the most of its fuel, additives such as injector cleaner can stop the build-up of gunk, preventing the car from running optimally.

Of course, checking your tyre pressures to make sure they’re right is still an important way to save fuel, so investing in a pressure gauge or even an inflator can help in the long run.

Finally, keep on top of any mechanical issues, flagged by the car making odd noises or throwing engine codes to diagnose, the latter can be sourced by getting a diagnostic tool.

Otherwise, Supercheap Auto offers a wide range of fitting services, in-store advice and products to best keep your car on the road.