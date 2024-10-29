They may be rivals in the World Rally Championship and new car showroom, but Toyota and Hyundai worked together last weekend to celebrate motorsport. The two companies hosted the first Hyundai N x Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival at Everland Speedway in South Korea.

The special event featured displays of both Hyundai N and Toyota’s GR road cars, but the fans were treated to demonstration runs of both company’s WRC Rally1 machines. Toyota chairman, Akio Toyoda even took Hyundai executive chair, Euisun Chung, for a ride in the GR Yaris Rally1.

For both companies the event was meant to celebrate their supporters and the concept only began when the two executives spoke earlier this year. It comes as the two companies work together on hydrogen vehicle projects for future road use.

“We’ve created a ‘Car Enthusiasts Alliance’ where we, usual competitors, join forces for the future of automobiles,” said Toyoda. “With WRC fans supporting both teams, and Hyundai currently leading the rankings, this was a historic event that hints at potential new drama at Rally Japan.”

Chung added: “With our high-performance N brand, we’re committed to delivering excitement and satisfying all car enthusiasts. We’ll continue to push forward in motorsport alongside Toyota so that more people can enjoy the thrill of driving. When I met with Chairman Akio Toyoda earlier this year, we discovered our mutual passion for racing, and I was delighted that we could hold this event. Chairman Toyoda is someone in the automotive industry that I respect deeply, and it’s an honor to be here with him today.”

The N Festival is originally a Hyundai Australia idea, with the company running a track day for its owners since 2019 at racetracks around Australia. The 2023 event attracted more than 400 owners to Sydney Motorsport Park.