Jamberoo Action Park on New South Wales’ south coast is known for its water park and downhill toboggan… and now as a storage yard for BYD.

The Chinese car giant made headlines this week when News Corporation revealed that BYD was storing up to 1600 brand-new vehicles in the car parks surrounding Jamberoo Action Park and wouldn’t say why.

The mysterious situation caught the attention of the local Kiama Council, which told Jamberoo Action Park that it was not authorised to operate as a storage yard, even though it had an agreement with BYD.

The cars reportedly started appearing at the car park a few months ago, around the same time BYD took over direct Australian import and distribution from former partner, EV Direct. Given the proximity between the Port Kembla docks, where BYD imports cars into New South Wales, it would appear it was looking for a temporary storage yard for its incoming cars amid the switch over.

A BYD Australia spokesperson has given Torquecafe a statement explaining the reason for so many cars to be held in such an unusual location.

“BYD takes its compliance obligations seriously,” the statement read. “Our storage and logistics partner manages several locations in the Port Kembla and surrounding region.

“Jamberoo Action Park approved the temporary use of its vehicle spaces. When Kiama Council advised that a Development Application was required to continue storage at this site, steps were promptly taken to comply.

“Vehicles stored locally are allocated to fulfill customer orders and reflect BYD’s commitment to timely deliveries of our products.”

BYD is enjoying strong sales growth in Australia in 2025, with the addition of the Shark 6 ute, Sealion 7 SUV and the incoming Atto 1 and Atto 2 likely to continue that upwards trajectory into 2026.