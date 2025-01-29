Toyota has been playing coy about the upcoming new-generation HiLux and we may have uncovered the reason why – because it won’t be as ‘new’ as buyers will be hoping for.

Despite earlier speculation that the 2025 HiLux could be based on a version of the TNGA-F ladder frame chassis as the LandCruiser 300, Prado and Tundra, new evidence suggests that’s not happening. Spy photos from Thailand (where the HiLux will be built) feature traditional car company camouflage but only on the front and rear of the vehicle, leaving the doors and cabin exposed.

This implies the cabin, doors and glasshouse will all be carried over from the current model, as Toyota is opting to simply update the existing model rather than create something all-new. The spy shots suggest new front and rear sheetmetal will be the primary changes to the ‘new’ HiLux, which will continue to use the underpinnings of the current model that first launched way back in 2015.

The images throw into question how much Toyota is investing in the HiLux, which is a crucial model for Toyota Australia as its second best-selling model behind the RAV4 SUV. It’s still expected that there will be cosmetic changes to the interior, to freshen up the tired design, but there’s no clear idea of what will happen mechanically.

Given this more cost-effective way of updating the HiLux – a tactic we’ve already seen with the latest Camry – there’s no guarantee Toyota will make major changes to the powertrain or suspension. So, at this stage, expect the 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine to carryover, likely with some minor tweaks to improve its efficiency but without any big performance gains.

This mild makeover of the decade-old ute will be good news for the HiLux’s key rivals, namely the Ford Ranger, with Toyota also extremely unlikely to have a new engine to compete with the blue oval’s V6 turbo diesel or even the V6 turbo petrol in the Ranger Raptor.

Timing for the ‘new’ HiLux’s reveal remains unclear, with Toyota Australia management refusing to even confirm if there is a new HiLux let alone when we can see it in dealerships. The Bangkok Motor Show in March appears the most likely location for a reveal, so stay tuned for updates as they come to hand.

Let us know what you think – does this make you less excited for the arrival of the new Toyota HiLux?