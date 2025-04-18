Subaru has taken the covers off an all-new model that could make or break its future in key markets around the world. The Trailseeker was revealed at this year’s New York International Auto Show, becoming the brand’s second all-electric model but with a twist.

Unlike the more conventional SUV-shape of the brand’s existing Solterra, the Trailseeker leans on arguably the brand’s most successful global model – the Outback. The Trailseeker has a wagon-style shape, which should appeal to Subaru’s core audience, putting the onus on its electric powertrain to win or lose buyers.

It’s arguably the brand’s biggest gamble since introducing the WRX, doubling-down on its EV aspirations amid faltering demand for electric cars. But, should demand increase again, Subaru will now be better positioned for the future.

The powertrain in question boasts 280kW of power and is capable of launching the Trailseeker 0-60mph (0-98km/h) in just 4.4 seconds – giving this WRX-style performance with family-friendly space. Of course, it has Subaru’s trademark Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, and is powered by a 74kWh battery that provides approximately 420km of range.

That’s not enough to head too far down any off-road trails, but with 211mm of ground clearance it is capable of adventuring off sealed roads.

The design of the Trailseeker features a new-look from Subaru, which is carried over to the updated Solterra and Outback, which Subaru USA also unveiled at the New York Show. Subaru Australia has released any official comment on the Trailseeker at the time of publication, so there is no confirmation yet whether it will be built in right-hand drive and made available to our market.

Subaru Australia sold just 19 examples of the current Solterra in the first quarter of 2025, suggesting that local fans of the brand are yet to be convinced electric vehicles are for them. But they have sold 885 Outbacks, proving the wagon remains a firm favourite amongst local buyers.