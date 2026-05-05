Toyota has confirmed Australian pricing of the new LandCruiser 300 Series ‘performance hybrid’, becoming one of its dearest vehicles ever sold locally thanks to a mid-$150,000 starting price.

Available in LandCruiser GR Sport and Sahara ZX guise, the performance hybrid powertrain brings the former’s price tag up to $156,060 before on-road costs, while the latter starts from $156,810 plus-on roads, the most expensive vehicle to wear the LandCruiser badge locally.

For context, the turbo-diesel versions of the two grades are priced identically from $147,910 plus on-roads, though the title for Toyota’s dearest vehicle remains with the $172,990 Tundra Platinum.

The LandCruiser hybrid is powered by a twin-turbo 3.4-litre petrol V6 engine, which is mated to a powerful electric motor generator in a parallel hybrid layout, producing up to 341kW and 790Nm.

By comparison, the twin-turbo 3.3-litre diesel V6 in the standard LandCruiser 300 produces 227kW and 700Nm, with the hybrid representing improvements of 114kW and 90Nm.

Drive continues to be sent to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. The engine runs constantly at speeds above 30km/h, however below this it’s possible for the electric motor to be the sole provider of power.

Other enhancements to the hybrid LandCruisers include the fitment of electric power steering –rather than the diesel’s hydraulic power steering system – and an upgraded 200V/1500W rear auxiliary power socket capable of powering small appliances.

The second-row seats also feature a 40/20/40-split rear seat back.

Toyota hasn’t detailed the LandCruiser 300 hybrid’s weight, though the related Lexus LX700h weighs approximately 115kg more than its diesel LX500d counterparts.

Likewise, there’s no updated fuel consumption figure for the hybrid LandCruiser. The LX700h meanwhile consumes 10.0L/100km, compared to the LX500d’s 8.9L/100km figure.

While it was expected that the hybrid system could help to cut the LandCruiser’s emissions, the comparable Lexus variants emit higher levels of CO2 grams per kilometre (g/km) than the turbo-diesel, likely to partially account for its higher price given the current fines under the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard (NVES).

For ‘Type 2’ light-commercial and off-road vehicles such as the LandCruiser, carmakers are fined $100 for every g/km of CO2 their cars emit over 180g/km in 2026, 150g/km in 2027, 122g/km in 2028 and 110g/km in 2029.

The addition of the electrified powertrain in the LandCruiser gives Toyota 10 models on sale in Australia with a hybrid system available, not including the mild-hybrid LandCruiser Prado and HiLux.

Toyota will open orders for the LandCruiser 300 hybrid from the middle of the year.