Less than four years on from its official launch in the Australian market, BYD has achieved a podium result on the local new-car deliveries charts, becoming the first Chinese brand to do so.

In April 2026, a total of 94,049 vehicles were delivered to Australian motorists, with Toyota remaining the most popular brand, recording 15,185 deliveries, giving it a 16.1 per cent market share.

The Japanese giant was aided by the arrival of its new-generation RAV4, after deliveries of the nameplate dipped following supply of its predecessor drying up ahead of the updated SUV’s debut.

In total, 3729 RAV4s were delivered in April, placing it ahead of the Ford Ranger (3661) and Toyota HiLux (2835) on the monthly sales charts.

Behind Toyota sat BYD, with its 7702 deliveries not only being a record for the brand but also the most any Chinese manufacturer has managed in a month in Australia.

It eclipses its own previous best monthly fifth, a result it recorded in June last year to become the first Chinese brand to do so.

Despite its second-place status for April, only one of its vehicles was in the top 10 of overall sales, with the Sealion 7 electric SUV finishing the month in seventh with 1780 deliveries.

However, consistent deliveries of the Shark 6 plug-in hybrid ute, the new Sealion 8 PHEV SUV and its wider range of products helped boost the brand’s position.

April was also a big month for vehicles produced in China, with 29,499 new arrivals landing in Australian showrooms.

This was the third month in a row where China was the top country of origin for new cars in Australia, and though deliveries fell slightly from March’s 30,993 figure, a slightly lower overall market meant Chinese vehicles accounted for 31.4 per cent of total deliveries – a new record for the nation.

China-sourced vehicles have been a big driving force behind the uptick in electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle deliveries in Australia, which last month continued to hit new highs.

A total of 15,459 EVs were delivered in April, representing a market share of 16.4 per cent, a new high for solely battery-powered cars. It was also another record month for PHEVs, with 9628 deliveries resulting in a 10.2 per cent market share.

When combined with traditional hybrids – of which 18,162 were delivered last month – the April total of 43,249 electrified vehicle deliveries equates to a significant 46 per cent market share, with the remaining 54 per cent spread between petrol (25,399) and diesel (22,414) vehicles.

“The increase in supply of EVs since the introduction of the New Vehicle Efficiency Scheme (sic), combined with higher petrol prices and the continued support provided through the Federal Government’s Electric Car Discount, is now translating into stronger demand,” said Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries chief executive Tony Weber.

“There are around 110 EV models available to Australians, and the supply of EVs continues to increase. The Electric Car Discount has provided important stimulus to the market, and its continuation will support the growth of EVs.

“Stronger EV uptake is driving increased demand for public charging, and that demand must be matched by a step change in both public and private investment to ensure infrastructure keeps pace.”

Year-to-date, Toyota continues as the market leader with 59,675 deliveries, leading Mazda (27,526), Kia (27,080), Ford (25,920), and BYD (25,243), while Hyundai (25,103) is slightly outside the top five.