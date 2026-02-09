Chery looks set to become one of the next players in Australia’s lucrative ute market, teasing the arrival of a new dual-cab on local shores.

The Chinese brand – which relaunched locally in 2023 following a short showroom run in the early 2010s – posted a teaser image on social media of a dual-cab ute on the back of a tow truck, an ominous way to hint at an upcoming arrival.

Nothing has been said about the ute other than it being a vehicle never before seen outside of China, while Chery also hints it is big in size.

It’s understood Chery has been looking to enter the ute market locally in 2026, likely with a product from its Rely sub-brand.

Last year Chery revealed the Rely KP3X concept, which was expected to have a body-on-frame construction, a diesel-hybrid powertrain, giving it credentials to go with its tough, boxy styling.

Though we don’t have any images of the concept due to copyright reasons, the outline of the ute under the cover in Chery’s latest image is almost identical to that of the KP3X.

It’s expected whatever Chery ute comes to Australia will offer plug-in hybrid power, either with a traditional petrol engine or a diesel, the latter of which would make it a rare powertrain.

Chery has a lineup of ‘Super Hybrid’ PHEVs across its numerous brands already in Australia, but a diesel PHEV has long been rumoured to be in development.

Additionally, Rely last month revealed the R08 EV, an electric ute available as a single- and dual-motor, however it’s unlikely this will be sold here due to the low demand for solely battery-powered dual-cabs.

In China, the Chery Himla went on sale last year with a choice of turbocharged petrol and diesel engines, but not with plug-in hybrid assistance. Its closely related, engine-powered Rely R08 is almost certainly not coming here as it is only made in left-hand drive.

At this stage, it’s not known when Chery will uncover its secretive model, or confirm Australian details.