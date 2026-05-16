The Nürburgring 24 Hour race weekend is here, and while there’s a lot of attention on four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen making his debut, a new car has been revealed to coincide with the event.

HWA – long associated with Mercedes-Benz’s racing programs – released the Evo in 2023 as a modern restomod of the famed Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II, powered by a modern AMG engine.

While the road car is already a limited offering, just three racing examples are taking part in the twice-around-the-clock endurance event this weekend, where HWA announced it’ll make 15 track-only customer cars, closely related to the racer.

The HWA Evo R utilises many of the same parts as the Evo.R race car, such as a reinforced monocoque chassis and FIA-homologated roll cage, as well as a full-carbon racing seat and moveable pedal box.

Its carbon fibre body gains additional aerodynamic upgrades compared to the road car, including widened front and rear arches and a revised bonnet, NACA-air intakes, polycarbonate windows, removable rear doors and Ronal lightweight racing wheels.

Under the skin, the Evo R gets six-way adjustable racing suspension – developed in collaboration with KW and H&R – and AP Racing brakes, helping to keep it on the road.

Its engine is pushed back towards the centre of the car from its usual position, with the twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 producing 412kW and 670Nm, all of which is delivered to the rear wheels via a six-speed transaxle.

HWA says that the 15 cars will be built on a made-to-order basis, while owners will be supported by its turn-key customer support programme.