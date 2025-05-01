Aston Martin has given its volume-selling SUV a boost, extracting more power from its twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine, with the new DBX S now producing 535kW.

That’s up 15kW on the 520kW output of the DBX707, and well up on the now-defunct base DBX which produced 405kW, with the gains made from upgraded turbocharger technology.

Torque is unchanged at a hefty 900Nm, which is transferred to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Aston Martin claims the DBX S can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds and hit a top speed of 310km/h, both of which are unchanged from the DBX707. Its 0-200km/h sprint time is three-tenths quicker, now 11.4 seconds.

This improvement isn’t just down to the power increase, with the DBX S also shedding weight by gaining a carbon-fibre roof, trimming 18kg from its still-large circa-2.2 tonne kerb figure – though part of this is due to the omission of roof rails.

Additional options such as 23-inch magnesium wheels – said to be a first for any production SUV – trim 19kg from the overall weight, while 23-inch forged aluminium wheels are fitted as standard.

Buyers on a weight warpath can also opt for a bespoke lightweight polycarbonate honeycomb grille, said to lighten the nose of the car and distribute its mass rearward.

Additional S-specific changes include a marginally faster steering ratio, which not only makes it respond more sharply but also reduce the turning circle.

Visually, the DBX S can be differentiated from the DBX707 by its pure black vaned grille, a unique splitter and diffuser, plus tweaked side sills. The side mirror caps can also be ordered in carbon fibre.

At the back, vertically stacked quad exhausts stand apart in the reprofiled rear bumper.

In total, another 7kg can be saved by opting for carbon side sills and a rear wing.

Exterior highlights can be optioned in one of three colours: Rosso Corsa Red, Trophy Silver or Podium Green.

Inside, the cabin is largely the same as that found in updated DBXs from early last year, however the S gets a herringbone Alcantara upholstery design, which can carry across to the headlining on examples with a carbon roof.

The Alcantara treatment carries across to the centre console and instrument panel, though the side seat bolsters get semi-aniline leather due to their high-wearing nature.

Carry-over equipment from the DBX707 includes a Bowers and Wilkins 1600-watt, 23-speaker audio system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen.

Australian pricing is yet to be announced, but expect an increase over the DBX707’s $464,500 before on-road costs figure.